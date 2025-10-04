Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12,608.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 36,437 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $165.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $166.16.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.2487 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

