Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR opened at $240.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.82 and a 200-day moving average of $197.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $137.09 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

