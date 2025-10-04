Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $295,000 in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.89.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $297.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.57. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%.Saia’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

