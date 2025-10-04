Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $339,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.94 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.84.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

