Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust $CXH

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 572,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CXH opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th.

(Free Report)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.