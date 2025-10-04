Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

