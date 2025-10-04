Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 344 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

