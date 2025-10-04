Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,665 NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 422.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.85.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG opened at $166.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day moving average of $140.82. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $175.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

