Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,450 Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 45,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -535.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

