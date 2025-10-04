Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $NUV

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUV. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 179,886 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 222,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $9.03 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

