Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 84.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 11.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 9,219.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 58,638 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOLV. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Solventum stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

