Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 4,979.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 250.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

