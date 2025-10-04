Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,717 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 173.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Melius began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Melius Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.87.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

