Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 103,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 108.8% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.31.

PHM stock opened at $137.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.58%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

