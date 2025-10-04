Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. $MUC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUC opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

