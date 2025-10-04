Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 211,168 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,053.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103,730.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,348,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

