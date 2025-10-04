Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.40.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $424.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

