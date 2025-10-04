Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IJT opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

