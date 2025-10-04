Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 3.9% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $122.28 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $126.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.15.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $12,304,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

