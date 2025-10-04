Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. B. Riley began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.43.

Shares of ZS opened at $305.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,131.15 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $318.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,263,655.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

