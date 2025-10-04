Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 125,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $111.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $111.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.66.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
