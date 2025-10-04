Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,041,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 15.7%

PAVE stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.