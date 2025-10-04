Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,335,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,533,000 after buying an additional 215,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,167,000 after buying an additional 8,126,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,050,000 after buying an additional 1,214,493 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,128,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,009,000 after buying an additional 49,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,711,000 after buying an additional 142,019 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

CCEP stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.70. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $100.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

