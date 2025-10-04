Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9,384.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 210,205 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.