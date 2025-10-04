Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 19.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 37.3% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

