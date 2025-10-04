Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $155.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average is $133.28. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

