Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.14. 2,215,380 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,202% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

