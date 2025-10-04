Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$135.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CJT. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a C$132.00 price objective on Cargojet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Desjardins set a C$149.00 price objective on Cargojet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Cargojet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.57.

TSE CJT opened at C$93.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.26. Cargojet has a one year low of C$69.60 and a one year high of C$144.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$99.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

