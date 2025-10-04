CCM Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $187.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $191.05.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,097,407 shares of company stock worth $714,378,504. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

