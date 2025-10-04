Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cencora by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,460. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock worth $16,292,923. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $302.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $315.23.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

