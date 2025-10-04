CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$145.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CGI from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$173.00 to C$166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$183.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$174.90.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$127.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$139.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. CGI has a 12 month low of C$121.69 and a 12 month high of C$175.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.96%.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions.

