China Petroleum & Chemical (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF)'s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.50. 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 20,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

