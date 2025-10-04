Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after purchasing an additional 491,002 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

