Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) vs. TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Head to Head Contrast

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Clean Harbors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 6.48% 14.82% 5.24% TOMI Environmental Solutions -77.33% -56.46% -24.97%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Clean Harbors has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clean Harbors and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 0 3 8 1 2.83 TOMI Environmental Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00

Clean Harbors presently has a consensus price target of $262.45, indicating a potential upside of 14.85%. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 243.14%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Clean Harbors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clean Harbors and TOMI Environmental Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $5.89 billion 2.08 $402.30 million $7.12 32.09 TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.74 million 2.65 -$4.48 million ($0.23) -4.43

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions. TOMI Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clean Harbors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company’s products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries, including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

