ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF $LRGE Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $60.72 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.