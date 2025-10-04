Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $RQI Stock Position Lowered by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

RQI opened at $12.47 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

