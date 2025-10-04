Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Stock Holdings Lifted by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $8,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 102.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $3,045,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,070,522.56. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.28, for a total transaction of $8,057,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,519.28. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,515 shares of company stock valued at $272,046,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $380.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.