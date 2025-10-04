Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $417.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their prior target price of $325.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COIN. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $405.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.27.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $380.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.62 and its 200-day moving average is $280.84.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,279.62. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total value of $4,798,441.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 714,515 shares of company stock valued at $272,046,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

