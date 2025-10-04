Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) versus OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Financial Analysis

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) and Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Coloplast A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -18.92% -6.36% -4.69% Coloplast A/S 14.61% 24.67% 8.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OrthoPediatrics and Coloplast A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 1 1 7 0 2.67 Coloplast A/S 0 4 0 1 2.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus target price of $34.14, indicating a potential upside of 81.90%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than Coloplast A/S.

69.1% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of OrthoPediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloplast A/S has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Coloplast A/S”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $220.73 million 2.13 -$37.82 million ($1.79) -10.49 Coloplast A/S $3.93 billion N/A $734.56 million $0.27 33.00

Coloplast A/S has higher revenue and earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coloplast A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coloplast A/S beats OrthoPediatrics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine, BandLoc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform | Femur, Devise Rail, Orthex, The Fassier-Duval Telescopic Intramedullary System, SLIMTM Nail, The GAP Nail, The Free Gliding SCFE Screw System, GIROTM Growth Modulation System, PNP Tibia System, ApiFix Mid-C System, and Mitchell Ponseti. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand. The company also offers continence care products, such as Conveen Active urine bags; SpeediCath catheters that offer catheterization for both genders; and Peristeen Plus, a transanal irrigation system. In addition, it provides wound care products comprising conforming dressing under the Biatain Silicone brand and hydrocolloid dressing under the Comfeel brand; and skin care products that include cleansers, moisturizers, skin protectants, antifungal products, and hand cleansers, as well as InterDry, a skin fold management solution. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets products for the surgical treatment of urological and gynecological disorders, such as urinary stone diseases, benign prostate hyperplasia, voiding dysfunctions, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. Additionally, its voice and respiratory care solutions include laryngectomy care products comprising Provox, a voice prosthesis for speaking, HMEs, adhesives, laryngectomy tubes for breathing, devices for speaking hands-free, and accessories, as well as tracheostomy care products under Tracoe brand. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Humlebæk, Denmark.

