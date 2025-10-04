Columbia Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Columbia Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.7% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visa alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 31,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $641.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.