Comparing Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Elevance Health and Enhabit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevance Health 2.83% 17.59% 6.36% Enhabit -12.84% 2.72% 1.25%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Elevance Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Elevance Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Enhabit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Elevance Health has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enhabit has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elevance Health and Enhabit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevance Health 1 6 12 0 2.58 Enhabit 1 2 1 0 2.00

Elevance Health presently has a consensus price target of $411.06, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Enhabit has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. Given Elevance Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Elevance Health is more favorable than Enhabit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevance Health and Enhabit”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevance Health $189.25 billion 0.42 $5.98 billion $23.50 14.94 Enhabit $1.03 billion 0.40 -$156.20 million ($2.67) -3.04

Elevance Health has higher revenue and earnings than Enhabit. Enhabit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevance Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Elevance Health beats Enhabit on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits. The company operates in the pharmacy services business; and markets and offers pharmacy services, including pharmacy benefit management, as well as home delivery and specialty pharmacies, claims adjudication, formulary management, pharmacy networks, rebate administration, a prescription drug database, and member services. In addition, it provides healthcare-related services and capabilities, including utilization management, behavioral health, integrated care delivery, palliative care, payment integrity services, subrogation services, and health and wellness programs, as well as services related to data management, information technology, and business operations. Further, the company is involved in the National Government Services business. The company provides its services under the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Wellpoint, and Carelon brand names. The company was formerly known as Anthem, Inc. and changed its name to Elevance Health, Inc. in June 2022. Elevance Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

