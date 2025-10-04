Comparing LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) & Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) and LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Newmark Group and LEG Immobilien”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $2.75 billion 1.17 $61.23 million $0.42 43.29 LEG Immobilien $1.41 billion 4.06 $71.42 million $7.64 10.11

Profitability

LEG Immobilien has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newmark Group. LEG Immobilien is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newmark Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Newmark Group and LEG Immobilien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 2.51% 22.73% 6.91% LEG Immobilien 50.86% 7.36% 2.77%

Volatility & Risk

Newmark Group has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Newmark Group and LEG Immobilien, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 0 1 5 1 3.00 LEG Immobilien 1 1 0 0 1.50

Newmark Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Newmark Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than LEG Immobilien.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Newmark Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Newmark Group beats LEG Immobilien on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners. It also provides tenant representation leasing; and global corporate services consisting of workplace and occupancy strategy, energy and sustainability services, technology, project management, real estate and lease administration, and facilities management. The company offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers; lenders; small and medium size businesses; and multi-national corporations. The company was formerly known as Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Capital Group and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc.operates is a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

