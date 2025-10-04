Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys New Position in Nutriband Inc. $NTRB

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Separately, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nutriband in the first quarter worth $29,000. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutriband Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NTRB stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.13. Nutriband Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutriband ( NASDAQ:NTRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.95). Nutriband had a negative net margin of 398.29% and a negative return on equity of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutriband Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nutriband in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Nutriband from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRB

About Nutriband

(Free Report)

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.