Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. $PFO

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,665 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.08% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFO stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

