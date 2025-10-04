Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) & Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) and Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kolibri Global Energy and Cosan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kolibri Global Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cosan 2 2 1 1 2.17

Kolibri Global Energy presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.04%. Cosan has a consensus target price of $9.47, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Cosan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cosan is more favorable than Kolibri Global Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Kolibri Global Energy has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and Cosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kolibri Global Energy 33.40% 9.54% 7.28% Cosan -28.08% -27.61% -8.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kolibri Global Energy and Cosan”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kolibri Global Energy $58.52 million 3.41 $18.11 million $0.54 10.44 Cosan $8.15 billion 0.26 -$1.75 billion $1.32 3.44

Kolibri Global Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cosan. Cosan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kolibri Global Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kolibri Global Energy beats Cosan on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc. in November 2020. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

About Cosan

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants. Its Compass segment distributes piped natural gas to industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration customers; and develops infrastructure projects in a regasification terminal, offshore gas pipeline, and thermal generation projects utilizing natural gas, as well as commercialization of electricity and natural gas. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Comma brand. Its Rumo segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, port storage, and loading of goods, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment, as well as operates containers. The company’s Radar segment manages agricultural property. It operates in Brazil, England, France, Spain and Portugal, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, the United States, Asia, and internationally. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

