Crh Plc $CRH Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $20,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in CRH by 59.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 86.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in CRH by 44.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in CRH by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CRH from $112.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

CRH opened at $120.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $121.88.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

