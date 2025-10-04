Critical Analysis: Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) versus Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Get Nestle alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Nestle has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nestle and Reborn Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestle 1 3 0 1 2.20 Reborn Coffee 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Nestle currently has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.16%. Given Nestle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nestle is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

This table compares Nestle and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestle N/A N/A N/A Reborn Coffee -152.76% -995.56% -118.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nestle and Reborn Coffee”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestle $103.78 billion 2.31 $12.36 billion N/A N/A Reborn Coffee $5.93 million 2.28 -$4.81 million ($2.18) -1.15

Nestle has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Nestle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nestle beats Reborn Coffee on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nestle

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.