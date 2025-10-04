Critical Analysis: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) versus Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oxbridge Re and Willis Towers Watson Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 1 0 1 0 2.00 Willis Towers Watson Public 1 5 6 1 2.54

Oxbridge Re currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $367.09, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Oxbridge Re’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oxbridge Re is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Willis Towers Watson Public”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $1.98 million 7.12 -$2.73 million ($0.41) -4.51 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.93 billion 3.41 -$98.00 million $1.46 237.77

Oxbridge Re has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Willis Towers Watson Public. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re -151.89% -59.48% -35.20% Willis Towers Watson Public 1.40% 21.60% 6.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oxbridge Re pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 25.9%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oxbridge Re pays out -117.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 252.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Willis Towers Watson Public has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Oxbridge Re is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Oxbridge Re on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re



Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Willis Towers Watson Public



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, affinity, risk and analytics, aerospace, construction, global markets direct & facultative, financial, executive and professional risks, financial solutions, crisis management, surety, marine, and natural resources. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; and software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, M&A, outsourcing, and business management services. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

