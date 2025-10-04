DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,189,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,538,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after buying an additional 415,954 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 882,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 400,688 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 359,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 114,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,377,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

