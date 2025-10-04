Dover Corporation $DOV Stock Position Decreased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa decreased its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Dover were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 1,005.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $219.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.67.

Dover stock opened at $166.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.55%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

